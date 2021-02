(Corrects to indicate that city's threat level was at higher level for nearly two months, not two weeks.)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Mexican capital's official COVID-19 threat level was lowered on Friday after almost two months of strict lockdown measures as some indicators including hospitalization rates have begun to ease, city officials announced. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Sharay Angulo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)