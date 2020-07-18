CORRECTED-Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo take pole at Spanish Grand Prix

(Corrects to remove references to team mate in paragraph 2)

JEREZ, SPAIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo will start in pole position in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix after setting a lap record in qualifying with a time of one minute, 36.705 seconds in Jerez on Saturday.

The Frenchman finished ahead of Maverick Vinales and Honda's world champion Marc Marquez in a frantic final session in which three riders crashed.

Pramac Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia took fourth spot and his team mate Jack Miller will join him on the second row for Sunday's race despite sliding off at turn 11 during his final lap.

Suzuki's Alex Rins could be a doubt for the opening race of the season after sustaining what appeared to be injuries to his wrist and arm when he crashed behind Miller.

The race in Jerez will be the first of the 2020 MotoGP season following a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)