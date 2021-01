(Corrects to show New York Times now reports FBI is questioning dozens of people, not investigating 37)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The FBI is questioning dozens of people in the killing of Brian Sicknick, a police officer who died a day after physically engaging with a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol, and other assaults on law enforcement, the New York Times reported on Friday. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Daniel Wallis)