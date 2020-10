(RKI changes its tally of deaths from 27 to 85)

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,964, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 85, the tally showed. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Emma Thomasson and Andrew Heavens)