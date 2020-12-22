CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-Sudan bans travel from countries with new coronavirus variant from Wednesday(OFFICIAL)

(Corrects travel ban duration to two weeks NOT three)

CAIRO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sudan will ban travellers from Britain, the Netherlands and South Africa from Dec. 23 due to the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus, the head of the civil aviation authority told Reuters on Monday.

The ban will last two weeks subject to renewal and more countries could be added to the list as the situation develops, Ibrahim Adlan said.

(Reporting by Ali Mirghani; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Aidan Lewis)