(Corrects to say crown prince received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, not the first dose of vaccine administered in the country)

CAIRO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of a national COVID-19 vaccination plan being implemented by the ministry of health, state news agency SPA reported on Friday. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Hugh Lawson)