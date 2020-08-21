SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CORRECTED-Saudi sacks officials at tourism projects on suspicion of corruption

21 Aug 2020 / 09:39 H.

    (Corrects to say suspicion, not charges, in headline and first paragraph)

    CAIRO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia sacked a number of officials at tourism projects including the historical northwestern site al-Ula and the Red Sea mega projects on suspicion of corruption, state news agency SPA reported on Friday, citing a royal decree.

    The officials are under investigation over encroachment on lands belonging to these projects, SPA reported. (Reporting by Samar Hassan; Writing by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Tom Hogue)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast