SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CORRECTED-Soccer-Olympique de Marseille coach Villas Boas offers to quit over difference of views

02 Feb 2021 / 20:42 H.

    (Makes clear in headline and first paragraph that, although Villas Boas has offered to resign, his resignation has not yet been accepted)

    PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Olympique de Marseille coach Andre Villas Boas said on Tuesday that he had offered to resign, citing a disagreement over the Ligue 1 club's sporting policy.

    "I submitted my resignation saying that I did not agree with the sporting policy. I don't want anything from OM. I don't want money," Villas Boas told a news conference. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast