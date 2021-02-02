CORRECTED-Soccer-Olympique de Marseille coach Villas Boas offers to quit over difference of views

(Makes clear in headline and first paragraph that, although Villas Boas has offered to resign, his resignation has not yet been accepted)

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Olympique de Marseille coach Andre Villas Boas said on Tuesday that he had offered to resign, citing a disagreement over the Ligue 1 club's sporting policy.

"I submitted my resignation saying that I did not agree with the sporting policy. I don't want anything from OM. I don't want money," Villas Boas told a news conference. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Kevin Liffey)