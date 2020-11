(Corrects to show that Syria says there were two aggressions, one in Jabal al Manea in area of Damascus and one in al-Quneitra, not that there was one in Jabal al Manea area of al-Quneitra)

CAIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Syrian state news agency said early on Wednesday that there were two "Israeli aggressions," one of in the Jabal al Mane area in the capital Damascus, and the other in the city of al-Quneitra. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Leslie Adler)