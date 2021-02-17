CORRECTED-Tennis-Barty's bid for home success ends in quarter-final defeat

(Corrects to Muchova's first, not second, Grand Slam semi-final in paragraph 2)

MELBOURNE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - World number one Ash Barty's bid to become the first homegrown Australian Open champion since 1978 ended in a 1-6 6-3 6-2 quarter-final defeat to Karolina Muchova on Tuesday.

The Czech 25th seed rallied after a lengthy medical timeout in the second set to secure a place in her first Grand Slam semi-final, where she will meet the winner of the later clash between Americans Jennifer Brady and Jessica Pegula. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Himani Sarkar)