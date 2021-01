(Corrects headline and text to show trial will begin the week of Feb. 8)

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate will begin the week of Feb. 8, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese)