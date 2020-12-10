SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. designates Chinese organized crime leader in anti-corruption sanctions

10 Dec 2020 / 07:51 H.

    (In first sentence, corrects name to Koi, not Kai)

    WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Wan Kuok Koi, the leader of China's 14K Triad organized crime group and a member of the Chinese Communist Party's Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

    The sanctions also apply to three entities headed by Wan, who is also known as "Broken Tooth."

    (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast