CORRECTED-U.S. designates Chinese organized crime leader in anti-corruption sanctions

(In first sentence, corrects name to Koi, not Kai)

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Wan Kuok Koi, the leader of China's 14K Triad organized crime group and a member of the Chinese Communist Party's Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

The sanctions also apply to three entities headed by Wan, who is also known as "Broken Tooth."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Lisa Lambert)