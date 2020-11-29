CORRECTED-UAE cabinet approves new cybersecurity body, climate change envoy

(Corrects minister's title in second paragraph)

DUBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved the establishment of a new national cybersecurity council, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and Vice-President and ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter.

The cabinet of the UAE government also appointed Industry and Advanced Technology Minister and head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Sultan al-Jaber as a special envoy for climate change. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)