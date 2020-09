(Corrects minister's title in second paragraph)

DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates issued a decision on Saturday to restructure Emirates Development Bank's (EDB) board of directors, chaired by minister Sultan al-Jaber, state news agency reported.

Al-Jaber is also Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and minister of Industry and advanced technology. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Catherine Evans)