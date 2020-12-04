SEARCH
CORRECTED-UK NEW CAR REGISTRATIONS DOWN 27.4% (NOT DOWN 1.6%) YEAR-ON-YEAR IN NOV - SMMT

04 Dec 2020 / 17:08 H.

