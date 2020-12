SAN JOSE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Costa Rican authorities on Tuesday authorized the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the health ministry said in a statement.

The United States, Britain, Canada, Bahrain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Singapore have also approved or authorized emergency use of the shot.

