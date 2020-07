LOS ANGELES, July 6 (Reuters) - Country music band leader Charlie Daniels, singer of the Grammy-winning hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," died on Monday at age 83 at a hospital in Tennessee, his publicist said.

Daniels, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, died from a stroke, according to a statement from his publicist, Don Murry Grubbs. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Chris Reese)