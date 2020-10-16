COVID-19 scare briefly closes Colts' facilities

The Indianapolis Colts briefly closed their practice facility on Friday following a COVID-19 scare.

The team shut the doors after four individuals within the organization received positive tests on Friday morning. Hours later, however, the team said all four positive samples had been retested and were negative.

"After consultation with the NFL and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills, the team will open the practice facility this afternoon under the league's intensive protocol and will continue preparation for Sunday's game against Cincinnati," the Colts said in a statement.

Indianapolis (3-2) is scheduled to host the Bengals (1-3-1) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Colts are the latest team to deal with a COVID-19 situation. The Tennessee Titans rescheduled two games after 24 members of the organization, including 13 players, tested positive for the coronavirus. The New England Patriots also rescheduled one game out of virus concerns.

--Field Level Media