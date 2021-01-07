SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

COVID-19 vaccine deliveries under COVAX could start this month - WHO

07 Jan 2021 / 22:48 H.

    ZURICH, Jan 7 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccine deliveries under the COVAX facility coordinated by the World Health Organization to support lower-income countries could start this month, WHO immunization director Kate O'Brien said on Thursday.

    "We need about $7 billion in order to deliver enough vaccine to these countries through the end of 2021. The facility has already raised about $6 billion of the $7 billion," she told an online social media event.

    "So the facility has access to over 2 billion doses of vaccine. We will start to deliver those vaccines probably by the end of January, and if not, then certainly by early February and mid-February." (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast