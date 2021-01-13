SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

COVID - UK HEALTH SECRETARY HANCOCK SAYS: OBVIOUSLY I DON'T WANT TO PUT PATIENTS IN HOTELS

13 Jan 2021 / 15:40 H.

    COVID - UK HEALTH SECRETARY HANCOCK SAYS: OBVIOUSLY I DON'T WANT TO PUT PATIENTS IN HOTELS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast