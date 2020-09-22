SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

COVID -UK PM JOHNSON SAYS ON SPORTS: WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REOPEN VENUES FROM OCT. 1

22 Sep 2020 / 19:46 H.

    COVID -UK PM JOHNSON SAYS ON SPORTS: WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REOPEN VENUES FROM OCT. 1

    Did you like this article?

    email blast