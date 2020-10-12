SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

COVID - UK PM JOHNSON SAYS VERY HIGH ALERT LEVEL WILL APPLY WHERE TRANSMISSION IS RAPIDLY RISING

12 Oct 2020 / 22:43 H.

    COVID - UK PM JOHNSON SAYS VERY HIGH ALERT LEVEL WILL APPLY WHERE TRANSMISSION IS RAPIDLY RISING

    Did you like this article?

    email blast