SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

COVID: UK PM JOHNSON SAYS WILL GIVE A ONE OFF PAYMENT OF 1,000 POUNDS TO PUBS THAT DO NOT SERVE FOOD

01 Dec 2020 / 21:06 H.

    COVID: UK PM JOHNSON SAYS WILL GIVE A ONE OFF PAYMENT OF 1,000 POUNDS TO PUBS THAT DO NOT SERVE FOOD

    Did you like this article?

    email blast