Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Reviews
Fashion & Beauty
Next Gen
Zest
What2Eat
Tech Today
Going Places
The Right Read
Going Viral
Spotlight
Media & Marketing
True Crimes
BUZZ
Opinion
Another Take
Be Light
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Automotif
Images
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
COVID: UK RECORDS 14,162 CASES ON WEDNESDAY (14,542 THE DAY BEFORE)
07 Oct 2020 / 23:04 H.
COVID: UK RECORDS 14,162 CASES ON WEDNESDAY (14,542 THE DAY BEFORE)
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
PRIME
Bina Puri clinches Thai high-speed rail package worth RM1 billion
PRIME
Covid-19: Parameters in Klang will be determined tomorrow
PRIME
Water supplies at 238 areas recover fully -Air Selangor
PRIME
K-One gets shot in the arm with syringe safety needle caps deal
PRIME
Ainslie readies radical America’s Cup redesign as quarantine ends
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
COVID: UK RECORDS 70 DEATHS WITHIN 28 DAYS OF A POSITIVE TEST
Reuters
07 Oct 2020 / 23:06
ITALY RECORDS 3,678 NEW COVID-19 CASES ON WEDNESDAY, FIRST TIME ABOVE 3,000 SINCE APRIL 24 - HEALTH MINISTRY
Reuters
07 Oct 2020 / 23:06
WHO DIRECTOR FOR AMERICAS ETIENNE SAYS REGION HAS HALF OF ALL COVID-19 CASES (17 MILLION) AND MORE THAN HALF OF DEATHS GLOBALLY (574,000)
Reuters
07 Oct 2020 / 23:06
EU'S MICHEL SAYS ON BREXIT TIME FOR THE UK TO PUT ITS CARDS ON THE TABLE
Reuters
07 Oct 2020 / 23:05
GOING VIRAL
YG Entertainment to remove all nurse costume scenes in Lovesick Girls MV
Going Viral
07 Oct 2020 / 16:26
Netizens laud body positivity message in Rihanna’s latest Savage X Fenty collection for men
Going Viral
05 Oct 2020 / 15:02
Abhishek Bachchan and wife, Aishwarya Rai
Abhishek Bachchan responds to ‘jobless’ comments with grace
Going Viral
05 Oct 2020 / 14:33
Scrrenshot from Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram
Model Chrissy Teigen loses baby due to pregnancy complications
Going Viral
01 Oct 2020 / 15:53
LIVE FOOTBALL RESULTS