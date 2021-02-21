Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Fashion & Beauty
Media & Marketing
Education News
Opinion
Another Take
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Images
More
Spotlight
Buzz
True Crimes
Going Viral
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
COVID: UK REPORTS 445 NEW COVID DEATHS (FRIDAY: 533)
21 Feb 2021 / 00:04 H.
COVID: UK REPORTS 445 NEW COVID DEATHS (FRIDAY: 533)
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
PRIME
Muhyiddin assures government to balance survival and economic aspects
PRIME
Flood situation in Sarawak improving
PRIME
Felda Smart Classrooms expected to be ready in April
PRIME
Man feared drowned in Sungai Muda while fishing
PRIME
Government gives assurance on smooth vaccine deliveries
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
Nuggets look to salvage road trip with win in Atlanta
Reuters
21 Feb 2021 / 00:28
UPDATE 3-Bundesliga Results
Reuters
21 Feb 2021 / 00:28
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin wraps up with most medals and a hunger for more
Reuters
21 Feb 2021 / 00:28
UPDATE 3-Bundesliga Summaries
Reuters
21 Feb 2021 / 00:28
GOING VIRAL
CL
CL creates history with Taco Bell commercial
Going Viral
19 Feb 2021 / 13:40
Jung Il-woo
Korean actor preserves memories by taking 70,000 photos and videos
Going Viral
19 Feb 2021 / 13:25
Priyanka holding up a copy of her memoir, Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra shares how Hrithik helped her family in memoir
Going Viral
19 Feb 2021 / 13:21
Courteney Cox plays Friends’ iconic theme song on piano to fans delight
Going Viral
18 Feb 2021 / 15:48