Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Fashion & Beauty
Media & Marketing
Education News
Opinion
Another Take
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Images
More
Spotlight
Buzz
True Crimes
Going Viral
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
COVID - UK VACCINE MINISTER ZAHAWI SAYS ON PFIZER VACCINE: ONE DOSE GIVES VERY HIGH PROTECTION
04 Feb 2021 / 15:13 H.
COVID - UK VACCINE MINISTER ZAHAWI SAYS ON PFIZER VACCINE: ONE DOSE GIVES VERY HIGH PROTECTION
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
PRIME
Five premises owners compounded for MCO violations in Terengganu
PRIME
Selangor Sultan expresses concern over rising corruption, fake news
PRIME
Prevent cancer at early stage, go for screening - Dr Noor Hisham
PRIME
Firefighters hold off bushfire near Australia’s Perth
PRIME
Back to ‘basket case’? Myanmar economy at risk after coup
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
Three patients, doctor die in Ukraine COVID hospital fire
Reuters
04 Feb 2021 / 15:43
'We'll do much better': Greek PM sees tourism rebound in summer
Reuters
04 Feb 2021 / 15:37
TIMELINE-Events in Myanmar since calls by military of election fraud
Reuters
04 Feb 2021 / 15:35
UPDATE 1-BT says it is on track after reporting in-line third quarter
Reuters
04 Feb 2021 / 15:34
GOING VIRAL
Image from Nabila Huda’s Instagram
Actress Nabila Huda laments having to pay full school fees despite move to online classes
Going Viral
20 Jan 2021 / 15:03
Foodpanda delivery rider harassed customer with inappropriate messages
Going Viral
19 Jan 2021 / 15:42
Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson
Backstreet Boys’ Kevin Richardson tweeted hints of losing friend and cousin Brian Littrell to QAnon
Going Viral
15 Jan 2021 / 15:00
Ravenmaster Christopher Skaife. Image by Historic Royal Palaces
Ravenmaster at the Tower of London mourn the loss of ‘Queen’ Merlina
Going Viral
14 Jan 2021 / 15:14