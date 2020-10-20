Cowboys activate LB Vander Esch, sign DT Hamilton

The Dallas Cowboys have activated linebacker Leighton Vander Esch from injured reserve ahead of Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals, one of a flurry of moves made by the team Monday.

The Cowboys also signed defensive tackle Justin Hamilton from the practice squad.

The Cowboys are thin up front after losing DT Trysten Hill to an ACL injury last week. Hill was officially put on injured reserve Monday along with quarterback Dak Prescott, who fractured his ankle last week.

Vander Esch was injured Week 1 in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The team expected him to miss 6-8 weeks with a broken collarbone, and he was placed on injured reserve. But he returned to practice this week and is expected to play against the Cardinals.

Vander Esch's return is a shot in the arm for a Dallas defense allowing a league-worst 36.0 points per game.

Hamilton, 27, last played in 2018, appearing in four games with the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded three tackles and half a sack in four games with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs in 2017.

The Cowboys also elevated two players from the practice squad. Safety Stephen Parker, who played significant snaps last week against the New York Giants, is back on the roster and should play again Monday night. Also elevated was center Marcus Henry. Elevated players revert back to the practice squad immediately following the game.

