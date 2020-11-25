Cowboys cancel practice over staff member 'medical emergency'

A medical emergency unrelated to COVID-19 caused the Dallas Cowboys to cancel practice and media availability on Tuesday.

Media outlets cited a report from police in Frisco, Texas, that said a Cowboys staff member was taken to the hospital after emergency units arrived at the team practice facility around 7:30 a.m. local time. The stricken staffer is reportedly a member of the team's strength and conditioning staff.

The team later said in a statement that there would be no practice Tuesday, two days before the team hosts the Washington Football Team "due to a non-Covid related medical emergency involving a staff member."

Head coach Mike McCarthy was scheduled for a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET. That was canceled and players will not be made available, the team said.

