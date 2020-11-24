SEARCH
Cowboys cancel practice over staff member 'medical emergency'

24 Nov 2020 / 23:34 H.

    A medical emergency unrelated to COVID-19 caused the Dallas Cowboys to cancel practice and media availability on Tuesday.

    The team said in a statement before 10:30 a.m. ET that there would be no practice two days before the team hosts the Washington Football Team "due to a non-Covid related medical emergency involving a staff member."

    Head coach Mike McCarthy was scheduled for a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET. It is unknown whether the emergency involved McCarthy. Players will not be made available, the team said.

    --Field Level Media

