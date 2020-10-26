Cowboys' Dalton in concussion protocol after illegal hit

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton sustained a concussion Sunday afternoon after an illegal hit to the head by Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic in Landover, Md.

Scrambling up the middle for a 6-yard gain in the third quarter, Dalton was sliding feet-first to the ground when he was struck in the helmet by Bostic's right shoulder.

Video replays showed Dalton's head slamming backward into the turf. The cart came out, but he was able to walk to the locker room. He did not return to the field.

Bostic drew a 15-yard penalty flag and was ejected from the game with 6:31 remaining in the third quarter.

Rookie Ben DiNucci, a 2020 seventh-round draft pick from James Madison, replaced Dalton with the Cowboys trailing 22-3. DiNucci completed 2 of 3 passes for 39 yards and was sacked three times in the 25-3 loss.

Dalton, who turns 33 on Thursday, was making his second start of the season after replacing the injured Dak Prescott. Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

Dalton completed 9 of 19 passes for 75 yards and one interception before leaving the game. The longtime Cincinnati Bengals starter was sacked three times and rushed for 16 yards on three carries.

The team confirmed after the game that Dalton will enter the league's concussion protocol as Dallas (2-5) prepares for next Sunday night's game at Philadelphia (2-4-1).

--Field Level Media