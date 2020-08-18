Cowboys DT McCoy exits practice with leg injury

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy sustained an injury to his lower right leg Monday in the team's first padded practice of training camp.

ESPN reported it was a knee injury, and the Dallas Morning News said the 32-year-old veteran would undergo an MRI.

The injury occurred early in practice at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

The Cowboys signed McCoy to a three-year, $18 million contract in free agency on March 31.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection during his nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-18), McCoy registered 37 tackles, 13 quarterback hits and five sacks in 16 starts with the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

Through 139 career games (all starts), the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft has posted 292 tackles, 59.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. He made the All-Pro first team in 2013.

