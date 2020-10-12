Cowboys lose Prescott, but win late against Giants

Greg Zuerlein kicked a game-winning field goal from 34 yards out on the final play as Dallas defeated the visiting New York Giants 37-34 Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a game that was overshadowed by an ugly ankle injury suffered by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Midway through the third quarter, Prescott gained 9 yards on a run and was tackled by New York safety Logan Ryan. Prescott immediately clutched his lower right leg. After he was put in a cast, Prescott appeared to be crying as he was carted off the field. He was transported to an area hospital and ESPN later reported that Prescott was expected to undergo surgery Sunday night.

The Cowboys (2-3) snapped a two-game losing streak in their first outing against an NFC East Division rival.

Dallas gained the final possession with 52 seconds left and moved 72 yards in four plays with backup quarterback Andy Dalton at the controls to set up the winning field goal.

The Giants (0-5) went ahead on Devonta Freeman's 4-yard run with 8:46 remaining, extending the lead to 34-31 on Daniel Jones' two-point conversion pass to offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. The 17-yard drive was set up after a fumble by Dalton.

Dalton orchestrated an 11-play drive that resulted in Zuerlein's tying 40-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining. The Cowboys got the ball back after a New York punt.

Dallas led 24-23 at the time of the injury. Prescott completed 14 of 21 passes for 166 yards and an interception. Dalton was 9-for-11 for 111 yards after replacing Prescott.

Jones was 20-for-33 for 222 yards. He was sacked twice.

New York's Graham Gano made three field goals from 50 yards or longer among his four field goals.

The Giants led 17-3 midway through the second quarter. Evan Engram scored on a 3-yard first-quarter run. Fifty-two seconds later, Kyler Fackrell intercepted Prescott and returned the ball 46 yards for a touchdown.

Gano's 55-yard field goal stretched the lead.

The Cowboys responded on Ezekiel Elliott's 1-yard run and Anthony Brown's 29-yard return of a recovered fumble in the second quarter to pull even.

Gano's 50-yard field goal put the Giants back ahead, but Prescott scored on a trick play when he was on the receiving end of an 11-yard pass from running back Cedrick Wilson just 23 seconds before halftime.

Elliott finished with 91 rushing yards on 19 carries.

