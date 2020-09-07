Cowboys place LB Lee, RT Collins on IR

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee and right tackle La'el Collins will begin the season on injured reserve, the team confirmed Monday.

The veteran starters were removed from the 53-man roster, along with wide receiver Ventell Bryant, but all three players will be eligible to return after three weeks.

Lee, 34, has been limited throughout the offseason while recovering from a sports hernia but hopes to be ready to go by October.

Last season, the two-time Pro Bowl selection played in all 16 games (13 starts) for the first time since the Cowboys drafted him in the second round in 2010. Lee registered 86 tackles, one sack and one interception.

Collins, 27, missed most of training camp with a hip injury and needs the next three weeks to get into shape, the team said. He has started 47 of the Cowboys' 48 games over the past three seasons.

Bryant, 24, sustained an injury to his left leg during the team's annual Blue-White scrimmage on Aug. 30. He played 12 games for the Cowboys in 2019, mostly on special teams. He caught one pass for a 15-yard touchdown.

The Cowboys filled the three vacancies by re-signing linebackers Joe Thomas and Justin March and cornerback C.J. Goodwin, all of whom Dallas released over the weekend.

--Field Level Media