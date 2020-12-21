Cowboys RB Elliott (calf) out vs. 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys have listed running back Ezekiel Elliott as inactive due to a calf injury for Sunday's home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

For Elliott, it's the first time he has ever been held out of a game due to injury. The Cowboys had held him out of practice during the week but were hopeful he would be available.

Tony Pollard, who has rushed 75 times for 339 yards and two touchdowns this season, likely will get the bulk of the carries in Elliott's place.

Elliott, 25, suffered the injury in a Week 13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and struggled the following week in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, finishing with just 48 yards on 12 carries.

He missed six games due to suspension in 2017 and was held out of season finales in 2016 and 2018 as a precaution.

This season Elliott has 832 rushing yards and five touchdowns, but is sporting a career-worst 3.9 per-carry average.

The two-time NFL rushing champion has also experienced fumble issues this season, coughing the ball up six times as either a runner or receiver and losing five.

--Field Level Media