Cowboys' Super Bowl odds plummet with Dalton at helm

The Dallas Cowboys survived the potential double whammy of losing quarterback Dak Prescott for the season and falling to the winless New York Giants on Sunday, but oddsmakers are hardly bullish about the team's prospects with Andy Dalton under center.

Among the top half dozen favorites at +1500 by DraftKings to win Super Bowl LV entering the season, the Cowboys now sit in the middle of the pack at +4000 through five weeks of the season. Their odds are shorter at some sportsbooks, including +2500 by SportsBetting.com, but it's clear Prescott's injury combined with a porous defense have severely dampened the prospects of the Cowboys' once-promising season.

Dallas has a clear path to the playoffs courtesy of the lowly NFC East. The 2-3 Cowboys lead the division by a half-game over the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3-1), while the Washington Football Team is 1-4 and the Giants are 0-5.

Dallas is +100 by DraftKings to win the division, followed by the Eagles at +120. What the Cowboys can accomplish with Dalton at the helm should they reach the postseason is another question.

They are now +2000 by DraftKings to win the NFC Championship, tied for eighth in the conference along with preseason favorite San Francisco. The injury-ravaged 49ers are 2-3 and have seen their Super Bowl odds lengthen from +900 entering the season to +4000.

The Kansas City Chiefs remain Super Bowl LV favorites at +400 despite losing their first game of the season on Sunday to the Las Vegas Raiders, who have climbed to +4000. The Baltimore Ravens remain second at +550 by DraftKings, followed by the unbeaten Seattle Seahawks (+800) and Green Bay Packers (+1000).

The Seahawks (+300) and Packers (+400) are the leading NFC contenders, followed by the New Orleans Saints (+500), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+700) and Los Angeles Rams (+750).

Super Bowl winner odds (DraftKings):

Kansas City Chiefs: +400

Baltimore Ravens: +550

Seattle Seahawks: +800

Green Bay Packers: +1000

New Orleans Saints: +1200

Pittsburgh Steelers: +1400

Buffalo Bills: +1500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1600

Los Angeles Rams: +1800

Indianapolis Colts: +2500

New England Patriots: +2500

Cleveland Browns: +2800

Tennessee Titans: +2800

Chicago Bears: +4000

Dallas Cowboys: +4000

Las Vegas Raiders: +4000

San Francisco 49ers: +4000

Arizona Cardinals: +5000

Philadelphia Eagles: +6000

Carolina Panthers: +6600

Minnesota Vikings: +8000

Houston Texans: +10000

Los Angeles Chargers: +10000

Detroit Lions: +15000

Miami Dolphins: +15000

Denver Broncos: +17500

Atlanta Falcons: +25000

Cincinnati Bengals: +25000

Washington Football Team: +25000

Jacksonville Jaguars: +35000

New York Giants: +50000

New York Jets: +50000

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson continues to lead the MVP race at +100 after rallying Seattle from a scoreless first half to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is second at +300, followed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+600). Reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson has slipped to fifth at +1600.

--Field Level Media