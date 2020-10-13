Cowboys VP Jones: Dak is our future

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be released from the hospital on Monday following surgery for a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle on Sunday night.

The Cowboys updated Prescott's status early Monday and team owner Jerry Jones is expected to speak to the media on Monday afternoon following head coach Mike McCarthy's press conference.

"Dak Prescott's surgery was successfully completed last night, and he is expected to be released from the hospital today," the team said.

The gruesome injury is season-ending for Prescott, 27, and thrusts backup Andy Dalton into the starting quarterback role for the Cowboys, who used a late field goal to survive the New York Giants on Sunday.

It also presents a new layer to the complicated contract matter between Prescott and the Cowboys. Prescott was playing the 2020 season on the one-year franchise tag. He can become an unrestricted free agent in March 2021.

Vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that the Cowboys are rooting for Prescott and very much expect him to be with the team going forward.

"He is our future. He is special. If anyone can overcome this, it will be Dak," Jones said. "Our doctors feel good he will be able to overcome it and be better than ever."

Prescott, who was guaranteed $31.4 million under the franchise tag in 2020, could be cleared by January or February depending on his immediate recovery from surgery. Multiple noteworthy athletes have returned from the surgery in recent seasons, most recently Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith. Smith had extreme complications and infection following surgery and missed almost two years.

In 2017, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward had a similar injury and surgery, although he also was diagnosed with a fractured leg.

"I feel terrible for him," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said after the 37-34 victory over the Giants. "He was having a tremendous year. He's made such an impression on me. He's the leader of this team. ... This will just be another chapter in a great story. He's a fine young man."

Prescott sustained the injury in the third quarter after gaining 9 yards on a called quarterback draw and getting tackled by New York safety Logan Ryan.

He immediately clutched his right lower leg. After a cast was placed on the leg, Prescott appeared to be crying as he was carted off the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Among the people who came near Prescott while he was being attended to on the turf was New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, the former coach of the Cowboys.

