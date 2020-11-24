Coyne Schofield joins Blackhawks' staff

The Chicago Blackhawks on Monday hired Kendall Coyne Schofield as the first female player development coach in franchise history.

Coyne Schofield, 28, is the captain of the United States women's national team. She won a gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and a silver medal in Sochi four years earlier.

The Illinois native will aid the coaching staff for Rockford of the American Hockey League in the skill development of players. She also will evaluate, assess and scout potential prospects.

Coyne Schofield also serves as a youth hockey growth specialist and guides her namesake all-girls program, the Golden Coynes.

"Knowing there are going to be people watching me on the ice, and seeing a woman in a coaching role, just shows what's possible for the next generation," Coyne Schofield said, per ESPN. "That's what excites me."

Coyne Schofield's new job with the Blackhawks effectively ends her color commentary role with the San Jose Sharks, however she will be permitted to work Notre Dame games for NBC this season.

Also on Monday, the Blackhawks hired Erik Condra as a player development coach and Juan Gonzalez as a strength and conditioning coach for Rockford.

"Adding talented people with diverse and multifaceted backgrounds like Kendall, Erik and Juan enhances our operations as we assess the changing landscape of hockey at all levels and continue to build and maintain a system of elite hockey," Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said. "Each of these individuals brings unique experience to their position, and we are excited to welcome them to the Blackhawks family."

Condra recorded 99 points (40 goals, 59 assists) in 372 career NHL games with the Ottawa Senators (2010-15), Tampa Bay Lightning (2015-17) and Dallas Stars (2018-19).

Gonzalez served as a strength and conditioning advisor for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

--Field Level Media