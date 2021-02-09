Coyotes pull level in last second, beat Blues in shootout

Darcy Kuemper earned his 100th career victory as the visiting Arizona Coyotes rallied to earn a 4-3 shootout victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Kuemper made 40 saves as the Coyotes won for the third time in their four-game set in St. Louis.

Arizona's Clayton Keller scored the game-tying goal with one second left in regulation to force overtime. Christian Dvorak and Conor Garland also scored for the Coyotes in regulation -- and each converted his shootout opportunity to clinch the victory.

Ryan O'Reilly scored two goals for the Blues, giving him 200 for his career. David Perron also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves.

O'Reilly finished with a three-point game while Keller, Dvorak and Perron each had a goal and an assist. Jakob Chychrun and Nick Schmaltz each had two assists for St. Louis.

Due to COVID-19 postponements elsewhere, the teams will move on to Arizona to continue their extended series in Glendale on Saturday.

The Blues took a 1-0 lead with 6:31 left in the first period with their reconfigured power play.

After going 0-for-13 with the man advantage in their first three games against the Coyotes in this series, St. Louis finally broke through with O'Reilly's first goal.

Perron took a pass from Justin Faulk -- who just moved onto the point of the top unit -- and snapped a shot from the right circle through traffic. Kuemper made the save, but O'Reilly jammed home the rebound.

Garland tied the game 1:48 into the second period. Schmaltz redirected Keller's pass off the left post, then Garland swooped in to convert the carom.

Perron put the Blues up 2-1 with a rush up the left wing. His first shot attempt was blocked, but he drew Kuemper out of the net and tucked the puck inside the post.

The Coyotes tied the game on the power play with 8:24 left in the second period. Schmaltz fired a shot from the right circle, and Dvorak swatted in the rebound.

The Blues forged ahead 3-2 with sustained offensive pressure early in the third period. O'Reilly finished off the flurry at 3:44.

The Coyotes pulled Kuemper for an extra attacker, then got a power play for a six-on-four advantage. Dvorak fed Keller for the game-tying goal with a behind-the-back pass.

