TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A crew member from the cattle ship the capsized en route from New Zealand to China off the coast of Japan was found on Friday, the Japanese coast guard said.

The coast guard said 20-year-old Jay-nel Rosals from the Philippines was found on a life raft waving for help 2 km off a small Japanese island. (Reporting by Akiko Okamoto; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams)