Crew sign free-agent M Perry Kitchen

The defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew signed free-agent midfielder Perry Kitchen on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.

The 28-year-old MLS veteran played the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy following a five-year run with D.C. United (2011-15). He has 10 goals and 14 assists in 218 games (207 starts).

"Perry is a seasoned player whose addition to our roster will help bolster our midfield," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a news release. "Along with bringing a decade of professional experience and leadership in MLS and abroad, Perry will provide another important veteran voice to our locker room. We believe that his qualities as a player on and off the field will allow him to fit right in at our Club."

A first-round pick by D.C. United in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft, Kitchen helped the club win the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2013 and was named the team's Player of the Year the same season.

He played for Heart of Midlothian FC of the Scottish Premier League (2016-17) and Randers FC in Denmark's top flight (2017) before joining the Galaxy in 2018.

