Cricket-Australia opener Warner ruled out of first test against India

MELBOURNE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia opening batsman David Warner has been ruled out of the first test against India in Adelaide and will target a possible return for the second Boxing Day test in Melbourne, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday.

Warner, who injured his adductor muscle during the second one-day international against India, will remain in Sydney to continue his rehabilitation while the majority of the Australia squad travel to Adelaide on Wednesday, CA said in a statement. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Toby Davis)