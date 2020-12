MELBOURNE, Dec 26 (Reuters) - India bowled out Australia for 195 before stumps on day one of the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah finished with 4-56, with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin taking 3-35.

Australia lead the series 1-0 after beating India by eight wickets in the first test in Adelaide.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)