Cricket-India's Raina follows Dhoni into retirement

NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina has joined ex-skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in quitting international cricket, the 33-year-old said in a statement on Sunday.

Minutes after Dhoni announced his retirement on Instagram on Saturday, Raina posted a message on the same platform, saying "With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey."

The Indian cricket board issued a statement on Saturday confirming Dhoni's retirement but there was no official word on Raina.

"With a lot of mixed feelings, I'm able to make this announcement of my retirement," Raina, who made his India debut in a one-day match in Sri Lanka in 2005, said on Sunday.

"I had multiple surgeries, setbacks and moments when I felt that this is it... It's been an incredible ride..."

A fluent left-handed batsman and a handy off-spinner, Raina played 18 tests but impressed more in limited-overs cricket, where his agile fielding made him an asset.

Raina played 226 ODIs for India, his last being in 2018 in England. He scored nearly 8000 international runs, having scored a century in all three formats.

"Congratulations Suresh on a wonderful career..." batting great Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

"Still remember our partnership & on-field conversations during your debut test! Wish you all the very best for your future endeavours."

Both Dhoni and Raina will play for Chennai Super Kings at this year's Indian Premier League which will take place in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Pritha Sarkar)