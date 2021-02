NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - India named the following squad on Wednesday for the last two matches of the four-test series against England to be played in Ahmedabad:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Christian Radnedge)