Cricket-Mumbai beat Delhi in final to claim fifth IPL title

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Defending champions Mumbai Indians claimed their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday, thrashing Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant struck breezy fifties to help them overcome a top-order collapse, triggered by the bowling of Trent Boult (3-30), and post a competitive 156-7 after electing to bat.

Mumbai, who had beaten Delhi three times this season en route to the final, prevailed once again with eight balls to spare, dashing their opponents' hopes of winning their maiden IPL title.

Rohit Sharma smashed a fluent 68 and Ishan Kishan made 33 not out down the order as Mumbai cruised to victory. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Toby Davis)