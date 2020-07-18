Cricket-Rain delays start of day three of second test in Manchester

MANCHESTER, England, July 18 (Reuters) - Poor weather in Manchester delayed the start of the third day of the second test on Saturday with the West Indies trailing England by 437 runs at Old Trafford.

Kraigg Brathwaite, on six not out, and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph, on 14, were due to resume after the West Indies reached 32 for one wicket at the close on the second day.

England had declared their first innings on 469 for nine, seeking to level the series after losing the first test in Southampton last week.

Rain has been forecast for much of the day in Manchester. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)