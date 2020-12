Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cricket South Africa have said the first One-Day International between South Africa and England that was scheduled for Newlands on Friday has been moved to Sunday after a player from the home team tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest round of tests conducted on Thursday resulted in an unnamed South African player returning a positive result, the third from within the camp during the six-match limited overs series. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Hugh Lawson)