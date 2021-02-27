Cricket-T20 matches shifted as Auckland enters lockdown on Sunday

WELLINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand's fourth Twenty20 International against Australia has been shifted to Wellington where it will be played behind closed doors on Friday as Auckland enters a seven-day COVID-19 lockdown on Sunday, the country's cricket board has said.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the lockdown in the country's biggest city after a new local case of the coronavirus of unknown origin emerged.
The itinerary of the New Zealand women team's home Twenty20 series against England will also be affected.
Wednesday's double-headers will go ahead in Wellington as planned but without a crowd, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement on Saturday.
NZC will wait for government advice regarding fans in the stadium for the March 7 double-headers scheduled in Tauranga.
New Zealand are 2-0 ahead in the five-match Twenty20 series against Australia.
"All ticket holders to receive full refunds," the NZC said.