Cricket-T20 matches shifted as Auckland enters lockdown on Sunday

WELLINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand's fourth Twenty20 International against Australia has been shifted to Wellington where it will be played behind closed doors on Friday as Auckland enters a seven-day COVID-19 lockdown on Sunday, the country's cricket board has said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the lockdown in the country's biggest city after a new local case of the coronavirus of unknown origin emerged.

The itinerary of the New Zealand women team's home Twenty20 series against England will also be affected.

Wednesday's double-headers will go ahead in Wellington as planned but without a crowd, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement on Saturday.

NZC will wait for government advice regarding fans in the stadium for the March 7 double-headers scheduled in Tauranga.

New Zealand are 2-0 ahead in the five-match Twenty20 series against Australia.

"All ticket holders to receive full refunds," the NZC said.