Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Results for Stage 5, Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday. Final stage : the race is now finished. Stage 5 Megève to Megève, 153.5 km, Road race. Overall leader Daniel Martínez COL (EF Pro Cycling) Stage winners 1 Sepp Kuss USA (Jumbo - Visma) 2 Daniel Martínez COL (EF Pro Cycling) 3 Tadej Pogacar SLO (UAE Team Emirates)