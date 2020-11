ZAGREB, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Croatia's economy contracted 10.0% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, the state statistics bureau said in its preliminary estimate on Friday.

Compared to the previous quarter, the national output expanded 6.9%, the data showed.

Croatia expects its economy will shrink altogether around 8.0% in 2020. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alison Williams)